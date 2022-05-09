Namibia embraces cashless payment methods

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIAN consumers and merchants are increasingly turning to cashless payment methods as their preferred method of transacting.

Standard Bank’s cashless transaction app, PayPulse has gained significant traction in that market, processing just under 1 million transactions to the value of N$442 million (US$29,68 million) during the period January 1 to December 31, 2021.

This follows its launch in 2018.

Rejoice Itembu, Head of Client Solutions at Standard Bank, said the app has shown significant annual average growth in its active user base of 205 percent since 2018.

“Standard Bank remains firmly committed to providing digital banking solutions and realizing the cashless society as more customers embrace digital solutions and the use of technology to conduct everyday activities like banking,” Itembu said.

With such solutions, the bank hopes to make its services more accessible to more people.

Standard Bank made enhancements to the PayPulse App throughout 2021 and added a series of new features including Bill Splitting, Money Request, self QR code creation and Pay-by-Link option.

– CAJ News