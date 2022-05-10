Davies appointed to head Noble operations

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – NOBLE Resorts has appointed Roy Davies as its operations manager.

The independent property development company confirmed the hospitality industry veteran’s appointment, at a time it is completing the first phase of the R1 billion (US$61,85 million) Harbour Bay in Simon’s Town.

The upmarket residential resort for over 50s boasts 216 luxury homes and apartments and with facilities befitting a five-star holiday destination.

“We believe that later life should be enjoyed to the fullest and in luxury,” said Noble Resorts Chief Executive Officer and developer, Harry Pretorius.

He described Davies as an outstanding hotel manager who has the experience and skills to bring this vision to life at the company’s exclusive resorts.

“With Roy on board, residents will find experiences at Harbour Bay that compare to the best the world has to offer,” Pretorius said.

Davies brings decades of hospitality experience to the role, starting out as an intern at the Mount Nelson in 1986.

Most recently, he served as the general manager of The Vineyard in Cape Town’s southern suburbs between 2006 and early 2022.

Career highlights include co-founding United Kingdom-based software company, Attix5, and serving as assistant general manager and then general manager at The Bay Hotel in Camp’s Bay.

“Our (Noble Resorts) goal is to promote the continued engagement of mind, body and soul with captivating pastimes and activities that engender a fulfilled, happy life,” Davies said.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to bear as we realise Noble’s vision of creating retirement residences that offer a sense of luxury and the feel of a world-class resort,” Davies concluded.

– CAJ News