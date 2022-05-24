Star lineup for Youtube’s Africa Day concert

by AKANI CHAUKE

South Africa Bureau

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A STELLAR lineup of artists from five countries will perform at this year’s Africa Day Concert, an initiative of YouTube.

Superstar Idris Elba will host the concert which is in its third year.

This year’s concert will feature artists from Congo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania.

These include Busiswa (South Africa), Ckay (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Dbanj (Nigeria), Drizilik (Sierra Leone) and Innoss’B (Congo).

Kamo Mpela (South Africa), Mayorkun (Nigeria), Reekado Banks (Nigeria), Yemi Alade (Nigeria) and Zuchu (Tanzania) will also perform on May 25.

Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube Europe, Middle East and Africa, said YouTube has been a mainline for connecting African artists to people around the world.

“The Africa Day Concert is an opportunity to reaffirm YouTube’s support for African artists as they showcase the vibrant sounds and culture that makes Africa truly unique,” he said.

The concert seeks to bring Africans, the Diaspora, and people from across the world together to celebrate a continent that is home to more than 1,5 billion people.

It is aimed at commemorating the foundation of the Organisation of Africa Unity (now African Union) on May 25, 1963 by using music as a platform to showcase African

culture.

The concert will be streamed exclusively on YouTube.

– CAJ News