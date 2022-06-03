Destination SA takes centre stage in Germany

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa still has a variety of quality-assured business events products and services geared up to host safe events with service excellence despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela, gave the assurance at the Frankfurt Trade Fair (IMEX Frankfurt), hailed as the world’s biggest trade fair.

He led a team including 23 South African exhibitors for the event held from May 31 to June 2 in the German city that is a global hub for commerce, culture, education, tourism and transportation,

“Given the scale and importance of IMEX Frankfurt, it is the ideal platform to provide the most updated information about destination South Africa,” Mahlalela said.

“We want to reassure our partners from across the world that they can come to South Africa and have safe and successful events,” he added.

Mahlalela lauded South Africa as a vibrant business events destination.

“On the back of our rich heritage, natural beauty and our vibrant people, we have an opportunity to reclaim our share of big global events and of course, international arrivals,” he said.

Mahlalela attended the IMEX Frankfurt Policy Forum on the first day of the trade show.

He joined world leaders as they deliberated on redefining and influencing the future direction of business events related to policy making and strategic destination management.

“Being at IMEX Frankfurt reaffirms our country’s credibility and it cements our commitment to growing business events even further,” he said.

IMEX returned after a two-year absence forced by the COVID-19.

“It was so encouraging to hear most of our partners talking positively about South Africa and affirming South Africa’s business events strategy of focusing on key economic sectors,” said Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Chief Convention Bureau Officer at South African Tourism.

– CAJ News