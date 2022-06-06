Cisco unveils security vision and strategy

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CISCO, the enterprise networking and security firm, has unveiled its plan for a global service for organisations of all sizes.

The Cisco Security Cloud is forecast to be the industry’s most open platform, protecting the integrity of the entire information technology ecosystem – without public cloud lock-in.

“Resilience has always been a corporate mandate. In addition to operational, financial, and supply chain resilience, there is another critical imperative in today’s world: security resilience,” said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco.

“With the complexity of hybrid architectures and the advanced threat landscape, Cisco believes security resilience requires a unified platform for end-to-end security across hybrid multi-cloud environments.”

According to Cisco, Security Cloud will provide the complete capabilities needed for securely connecting people and devices everywhere to applications and data anywhere, and for threat prevention, detection, response and remediation at scale.

Cisco has introduced Cisco+ Secure Connect Now, a unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution as well as adding a new Talos Intelligence On-Demand service offering custom research on the threat landscape.

Cisco is introducing simplification across the portfolio with the new unified Secure Client.

– CAJ News