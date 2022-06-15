AU policies protect minors in war zones

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE African Union (AU) has adopted significant policies for the protection and enhancement of the welfare of children in situations of armed conflict in the continent.

The organisation’s Specialized Technical Committee on Defence, Safety and Security (STCDSS) adopted the Policy on Child Protection in AU Peace Support Operations and the Policy on Mainstreaming Child Protection into the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) at its 14th Ordinary Meeting.

The meeting was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Policies aim to mainstream child protection in peacemaking to peace-building as well as ensure child protection in AU mandated, authorized or endorsed peace support operations.

Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, said these instruments underscore the commitment of AU policy organs such as the Assembly and the Peace and Security Council, which have adopted decisions calling for the enhanced protection of children in conflict situations.

Adeoye is also the co-convener of the Africa Platform on Children Affected by Armed Conflict (AP CAAC).

Jainaba Jagne, fellow convener, explained further.

“The policies also contribute to achieving the commitments outlined in the AU Agenda 2063, which is firmly committed to building an Africa that is fit for its children and also to investing in childhoods that are fit for a peaceful, prosperous and fully integrated Africa,” Jagne said.

