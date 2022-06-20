Peacekeepers under increased siege in Mali

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE killing of a United Nations (UN) peacekeeper in Mali is the latest in a series of murders that have left more than 270 UN personnel dead in the West African country.

The peacekeeper died in Kidal after being seriously injured by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion while conducting a search and detect operation.

El-Ghassim Wane, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Mali and Head of the UN Mission (MINUSMA), condemned the attack.

He extended his condolences to the government of the deceased peacekeeper, as well as to his family and colleagues.

Since the beginning of 2022, several attacks against MINUSMA uniformed personnel involving the use of IEDs have been recorded, killing a number of peacekeepers and injuring several others.

As of the end of March, 272 MINUSMA peacekeepers have been killed, making this mission the third deadliest for the blue helmets.

“This latest incident illustrates, once again, the complexity of the environment in which the mission operates and of the security challenges it faces on a daily basis” said El-Ghassim Wane.

“I salute the commitment of our Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams who put their lives at risk to preserve those of their colleagues and the civilian population. Their role is crucial to the conduct of our operations.”

Mali, a country of over 21 million people, is enduring an Islamist urgency.

– CAJ News