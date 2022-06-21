Back to lead Kyndryl local operations

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – KYNDRYL has appointed Andreas Beck as Managing Director in the Middle East and Africa.

The company announced that predecessor, Vickram Nagi, is taking on a new role as Vice President: Delivery Transformation Leader.

Kyndryl is rated the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider.

“The Middle East and Africa is a rapidly growing region where digital transformation not only acts as a catalyst for success amongst businesses, but is key to advancing national agendas,” said Beck.

“I am excited to return to the region and collaborate with Kyndryl’s employees, customers, and partners to modernise and manage mission-critical systems across multiple industries,” said Beck.

Beck returns to the region with a wealth of experience, working across numerous regions, industries and business units.

Most recently, he served as Chief of Staff to Kyndryl’s Group President.

Based out of the company’s headquarters in New York, Beck was leading strategic initiatives around the formation of Kyndryl and ensuring alignment of business strategy and priorities throughout the company.

– CAJ News