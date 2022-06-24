Business unveils vision of a new Nairobi

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – NAIROBI, the Kenyan capital, requires a leader who will prioritise making it a competitive, green, inclusive, resilient and safe city to live, work and do business.

This is the view of the private sector ahead of the general elections set for August in East Africa’s largest economy.

Executives said this as the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) presented the Private Sector Economic Manifesto for Nairobi County (province) to the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance candidate for governor, Polycarp Igathe.

The manifesto emphasises some thematic areas where the private sector wants changed.

This includes how the capital city is governed through e-government, compliance and enforcement, healthcare, competitiveness, jobs creation as well as culture and social inclusion.

Other priority interventions include a working and sustainable urban mobility and transport system, an integrated urban land use plan, water, wastewater and solid waste management, and robust security and disaster risk management agenda for the city.

Carole Kariuki, KEPSA Chief Executive Officer, said the organisation had been key in advancing legislative advocacy work around improving the business environment.

KEPSA’s development model through public-private partnerships thus will be key in driving the economy of the county.

“It is time to make our city workable and tourist-friendly to transform it to greater heights,” Kariuki said.

In KEPSA’s wish list for the county, is the call to embrace technology for a world-class mobility and transport system coupled with proper management of traffic and congestion in the city.

Others are the strengthening and availability of public health services including capacity building and recruitment of adequate staff as well as the development of an integrated system to manage water supply.

The next county government must ensure the complete restoration of Nairobi River and its tributaries.

“It is time to start having outdoor concerts by the rivers and parks around the city,” added Kariuki.

Longtime opposition leader, Raila Odinga, leads Igathe’s party that outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta, has endorsed.

Igathe said if elected, he would seek to create a “fit-for-purpose” county government in the first 100 days, with motivated staff and cabinet.

He would institute a five-year score card pegged on a yearly performance agreement with the public.

“The work of a leader is to find solutions and not amplify problems,” Igathe said.

“Give me a performance agreement to work with to deliver the scorecard that will be based on my manifesto for Nairobi.”

Igathe committed to “delivering zero hunger, decent jobs and well-being for Nairobi residents” as the priority.

Nairobi is the 10th biggest African city by population, estimated at 4,9 million.

Other candidates to contest the governorship poll are Agnes Kagure (Independent), Kenneth Nyamwamu (United Progressive Alliance) and Johnson Sakaja (Kenya Kwanza Alliance).

Current governor, Anne Kananu, dropped out of the race.

– CAJ News