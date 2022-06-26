The priceless, unmerited favour and love of God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

GOING to bed and sleeping is a personal choice but waking up isn’t.

It requires Jehovah God’s grace.

Many times, individuals have wished family and friends goodnight and assure to see them the following morning. They wake up dead.

There have been situations when people purchase air tickets and alerting loved ones to wait for him or her at the airport of arrival.

However, they do not make it to the agreed place of meeting as their plane crashes and kills all on board.

Is it not clear to you Jehovah God has the ultimate say in our daily life activities?

Like it or not, it is the Creator of the universe, Jehovah God, who makes us lie down to sleep and the following day He wakes up us again.

Jehovah is the one who protects us.

Psalm 3:5 of the Christian Standard Bible reads: “I lie down and sleep; I wake again because the LORD sustains me.”

The Contemporary English Version states: “I sleep and wake up refreshed because you, LORD, protect me.”

When we wake up, let us all remember to rejoice because it is yet another day the Lord would have made for us.

Psalm 118:24 of The English Standard Version says: “This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Fellow brethren, I urge each and every one not to take this blessing, the precious life for granted. We live by Jehovah’s grace.

I strongly believe each one of us has got so much to thank Jehovah God for this life.

Apart from freely giving us this precious life, Jehovah has again offered us so many wonderful blessings.

Jehovah has opened many doors for us, healed us whenever we fall sick, gave us children whenever we are barren and ensured we lived in peace, love and harmony.

Isn’t it therefore proper for each and everyone of us to praise or worship the one and the only true living Jehovah Jireh for ensuring that every morning, we rise from the deep sleep?

Psalm 9:1 mentions: “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.”

Every night we go to sleep certain that Jehovah God will waken us.

Psalms 143:8-9 observes: “If you wake me each morning with the sound of your loving voice, I’ll go to sleep each night trusting in you. Point out the road I must travel; I’m all ears, all eyes before you.”

Jehovah God has always been our provider hence we praise Him.

So many times Jehovah God has met all our needs without demanding any price.

So many times, He has rescued us from trouble and saved us from problems of our own making. He also rescues us from problems we encounter beyond our control.

This Jehovah is the most faithful, trustworthy, reliable and dependable Almighty God.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

When you walk in the path of evil people, do not assume that you will not encounter disastrous consequences because they seem to be flourishing.

Just like Peter, you will begin to sink while they swim like fish because it is their way and it is not your way…

@prmakandiwa

Run your race—walk your path as a child of God, and stop comparing yourself with evildoers!

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

