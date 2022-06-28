Malawi 2022/23 destination brochure launched

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI is eager to market itself as one of the most complete tourist destinations in Africa after easing entry regulations.

The Malawi Travel Marketing Consortium (MTMC) has launched a new, updated edition of the Best of Malawi brochure/directory for 2022/23.

This would guide local tourists and visitors on places to visit and activities to do in the country hailed as the Warm Heart of Africa.

Available as an e-book and PDF, the Best of Malawi is lauded as the country’s go-to destination brochure and travel directory, with detailed listings for all the top accommodation options as well as the best local tour operators and transport companies.

“It’s perfect for inspiration and trip planning,” MTMC stated.

The accompanying Room and Price Guide has also been updated, giving more detail on the various lodges, camps and hotels.

MTMC is made up of over 40 companies.

Malawi eased entry regulations earlier in June.

The Southern African country has obtained the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp and is a Lonely Planet Best in Travel Top Country for 2022.

MTMC describes Malawi as having a “varied range of nature-based, uncrowded, open-air, sustainable and off-the-beaten track attractions & experiences being exactly what so many travellers are seeking post-lockdown.”

– CAJ News