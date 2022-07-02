Vodacom spends R460 million in Limpopo expansion

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TO increase coverage and meet demand for online access, Vodacom has invested more than R460 million (US$7,481 million) into its network in Limpopo.

The investment aims to boost socio-economic development in the region, which is north of South Africa.

“Our investment in network technology aims to expand broadband coverage and provide quality network service to our customers,” said Miguel Simoes, Managing Executive for Vodacom Limpopo region.

The executive added, “As a result, we are enabling citizens across the region to reap the benefits of connectivity and not be left behind in a digitised society.”

From the capital expenditure, R140 million has been spent on expanding broadband coverage, with 58 new base station sites deployed, including 17 in deep rural areas.

This brings the region’s 3G population coverage to 99,7 percent . 4G stands at 94,3 percent.

In 2021, Vodacom Limpopo switched on 5G mobile networks in Polokwane and Thohoyandou. The region also completed 642 LTE upgrades to accommodate the 46 percent increase in data traffic year on year.

To prevent disruption to network services in the event of power outages, such as load shedding, Vodacom Limpopo Region invested more than R110 million in upgrading base station battery systems.

Simoes said through efforts to reduce the cost to communicate and introduce connectivity to more areas and upgrade existing network services, Vodacom grew its customer base by 19 percent in this past year.

“This means more than 3 million customers in the region can tap into the life-changing opportunities of digital technology, from essential services to employment and education,” he said.

– CAJ News