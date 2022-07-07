Avon funds flood-afflicted KZN school renovation

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL beauty company, Avon Justine, has pledged R150 000 to renovate a nursery school affected by deadly floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) in April.

The donation to the facility at the Embo community in Hillcrest is part of Avon Justine’s Thuthukisa Together programme.

Through the programme, which is an isiZulu word that translates to building together, the company has raised over R3 million to help develop, support and build up impoverished communities.

“This donation will be a lifesaver for the creche and for the children who depend on this facility for learning and for interaction,” School Principal, Buyisiwe Ngongoma, said.

She said the floods worsened an already desperate situation that was created by theft and vandalism.

The student population has also grown remarkably over the past few months and the damage resulting from the rains distressed the children.

“The donation has come at an opportune time. It will go a long way towards renovating the creche and making it as child-friendly as possible,” Ngongoma said.

In addition to repairing structural damage to the creche, Ngongoma said the money will also help to purchase extra mattrasses and blankets for the facility to make up for additional enrolment of more children and will also help to spruce up the playground which is lying fallow.

For monitoring reasons, the donation will be paid in two tranches to a total of R300 000.

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director, Avon Justine Turkey, Middle East and Africa, noted early childhood development was cited as a crucial stage in children’s development.

“It is therefore that children should be afforded a conducive environment where they can learn and play during this important formative stage,” he said.

“Our ongoing support for this facility stems from our appreciation of the importance of early childhood development and harnessing our footprint and the power of our brand to make a positive difference to the community of Embo and the children of this area who depend on this facility,” Mareletse said.

The floods in KZN left more than 400 people dead and massive damage to infrastructure.

– CAJ News