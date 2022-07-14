Bluewater Bay Sunrise maturing with time

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

Executive Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE opening of the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel (BWBSH) is synonymous with the year that was the height of a global pandemic that shook the hospitality industry.

COVID-19 brought the sector to its knees.

Yet, the hotel is making a name for itself as a premium four-star service provider in Eastern Cape hospitality.

Opened in 2021, it has become known for its breath-taking ocean views, crisp coastal-inspired décor, opulent interiors and excellent customer service.

The hotel has created employment for 38 permanent staff members.

Since its launch in March that year (2021), this subsidiary of the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has extended its service offering to airport shuttles and offsite catering.

International delegates, royal families and celebrities have booked the hotel that has hosted numerous corporate and private events including conferences and weddings as well as more intimate luncheons and baby showers.

“I am pleased at our growth,” Tania Piers Prinsloo, BWBSH Rooms Division Manager, said.

“We are working on intensifying our presence in the Bay area and invite everyone to experience the hotel,” Prinsloo said.

BWBSH is upbeat following the easing of COVID-19 regulations and lifting of the Declaration of a National State of Disaster.

These have reignited the desire to travel, reconnect and socialise.

Twelve local small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) supported by CDC’s project managers, constructed BWBSH.

This was in line with CDC’s vision of being the catalyst for championing the socio-economic development.

The hotel is a 40-minute drive from Addo Elephant Park.

It offers guests exclusivity as the only hotel in the coastal suburb of Bluewater Bay, located some 15 km north of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth.

“It is a wonderful getaway to a quiet Bluewater Bay suburb, affordable beachfront hotel, excellent meals and great service,” said a guest, Philani Giyose.

BWBSH is launching its rewards programme on September 1.

It hopes the initiative will set it apart from the other hotels in the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

– CAJ News