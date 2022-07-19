FNB commits R10 million to winning innovators

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – First National Bank (FNB) has rewarded its winning innovators to the tune of R10 million (US$585 670).

The longstanding 20-year-old programme showcases and celebrates innovations by employees.

“Our internal Innovators Programme acts as a platform to help steer, drive and celebrate relevant innovation across our organisations,” said FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.

“Our ability to innovate in-house continues to serve as an important advantage in our efforts to deliver timely and contextual solutions to our retail and commercial customers,” Celliers said.

He said considering the economic and social challenges that are facing individuals and businesses, FNB was motivated to innovate and scale its contextual solutions even further as innovation remains a vital enabler for its and customers’ growth.

FNB Innovators Executive, Nenzeni Duma, congratulated this year’s top prize-winning team, all other winners and finalists.

Duma said through the programme, FNB developed exciting offerings, adapted to our new hybrid ways of working for employees to be inspired, ideate collaboratively, implement and celebrate innovations.

“We are excited to see how these impactful platform solutions will continue to solve local and global challenges that our customers and the society at large are grappling with,” Duma said.

For this cycle, the top prize winner was Activity Based Payments, which gives customers control of when and how to make payments on dates they set while managing their money.

– CAJ News