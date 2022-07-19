SACP in solidarity with Eswatini, Zimbabwe

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African Communist Party (SACP) has expressed solidarity with some neighbouring countries led by governments accused of human rights violations.

SACP noted Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, was struggling for democracy, against the repressive monarchy, while the people of Zimbabwe were facing violations in a country devastated by virtual economic collapse.

The organisation adopted these resolutions at the end of the recent 15th National Congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Delegates also denounced the aggression by the “blood thirsty and trigger-happy United States-dominated” North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

SACP noted the expansion of NATO, which it denounced as an instrument of war, represented the greatest threat to world peace and equality.

“At present, this is manifesting itself through the NATO-provoked war in Ukraine,” the party stated.

“The impact of the war, including NATO’s weaponisation and wielding of extraterritorial sanctions, includes the global cost-of-living crisis.”

SACP thus reiterated a call for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and for an end to the war on all fronts.

“We pledge our solidarity with the people of the world amidst the United States imperialist aggression and foreign occupation, including but not limited to the people of Palestine, Morocco, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua,” it added.

In addition, SACP reiterated support to Cuba in their struggle for the US to lift its uncalled for blockade.

“The United Nations General Assembly must make its voice consistent and louder, once again, by voting for the lifting of the blockade.”

SACP is a member of the ruling tripartite alliance alongside the African National Congress (ANC) and Confederations of SA Trade Unions (COSATU).

– CAJ News