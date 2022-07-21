Alexandra youth enter the digital age

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUNDREDS of scholars in the disadvantaged Alexandra township of Johannesburg have an opportunity to immerse themselves into the digital world and acquire new skills that can be life-changing.

This is after OPPO South Africa partnered with the Community Chest to unveil a fully equipped computer laboratory at Kwabhekilanga Secondary School.

The unveiling of the lab, fitted with high-level technology including computers and laptops, is part of this year’s Mandela Day 2022.

It is marked globally on July 18.

Avashnee Moodley, Head of Marketing at OPPO South Africa, said with digitalisation rapidly impacting the world of work, it is imperative that the company created affordable access to tech-learning opportunities within the foundational phase of school education.

“By upskilling our youth in technology, they are future-proofing their careers, while we close the growing digital divide,” she said.

The refurbishment of the computer lab at the Kwabhekilanga Secondary School will now allow for more than 1 500 students to learn, play and explore with various technologies on a weekly basis.

Students will be guided by teachers as new programme are being implemented to ensure greater levels of computer competency and ICT skills development.

Eltena Rethman, Marketing and Communication department at The Community Chest, said this investment will enhance the lives of the beneficiaries.

“This project is in clear alignment with our education key deliverable and we look forward to a lifelong partnership with OPPO as we change lives, investing in many projects similar to this,” Rethman said.

The local digital divide continues to limit the access of affordable, stable internet connection and impacts the growth of South Africa’s human capital.

Alexandra, informally abbreviated as Alex, is one Alexandra is one of the poorest urban areas in the country.

– CAJ News