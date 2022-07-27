Zimbabwe population surpasses 15 million

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE’S population now stands at over 15 million people, having grown by more than 16 percent from the last decade.

The country’s statistics agency (ZimStat) disclosed the number stood at 15 178 979 as of April 20 this year.

Females consist of 52 percent and males 42 percent.

The population constituted 3 818 992 households, giving an average of four people per household.

Given a land area of 390,757 square kilometres, the resultant population density stood at 39 people per square kilometre.

Harare Province has the most people, with 2 427 209.

The census was conducted using the de facto approach. This entailed enumeration of individuals in households where they spent the census night, April 20.

Preparations of the census began in 2019, being guided by the United Nations Principles and Recommendations for Population and Housing Censuses.

Zimbabwe follows a decennial census cycle of which the 2022 Population and Housing Census marked the fifth since independence in 1980, when Zimbabwe had over 7 million people.

The 2022 Population and Housing Census was the first digital census to be conducted in Zimbabwe.

– CAJ News