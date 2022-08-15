New Miss SA Nokeri a conqueror

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FOR a girl from the village of Gabaza in Limpopo to be seen, embraced and chosen as Miss South Africa and represent her country on the world stage is a groundbreaking moment.

That is according new queen, Ndavi Nokeri, crowned this past weekend.

“(It is) …a moment that reaffirms that our dreams are valid, regardless of where we come from,” the 23-year-old said.

“I am grateful for the women who have gone before me who broke the glass ceiling so I could stand here today empowered, fulfilled and ready to proudly raise the South African flag high everywhere I go and to shine the light of hope to all South Africans,” she said.

Nokeri explained how failure helped her grow and achieve.

“Growing up, I struggled with mathematics in school,” she said.

“With every bad result I received, I started believing and accepting that it was something that I just couldn’t do until I decided to approach it with a different attitude,” Nokeri said.

She obtained her BCom Investment Management qualification from the University of Pretoria and was working as a consultant for an asset management firm in Cape Town at the time of her crowning.

Nokeri received R1 million (US61 179) in cash in a prize and sponsorship package totalling more than R3 million.

She will represent South Africa at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational.

– CAJ News