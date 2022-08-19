Gauteng specialisation schools close SA skills gap

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE rollout of Schools of Specialisation across Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub, is a major step towards addressing the country’s skills gap.

John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation, with a focus on renewable energy and alternative sources of energy, is the latest such facility launched by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE).

Located in Milpark, Johannesburg, it is an initiative in partnership with Sasol and other companies.

GDE has launched 18 such specialisation schools across the province.

At the end of July, GDE launched the Tembisa Commerce and Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation, with a focus on Tourism and Hospitality.

Officials are upbeat the launch of such schools will change the education landscape in Gauteng, which will subsequently benefit South Africa.

“We are here to change the education system in our province,’ said Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Education.

“If we can’t prepare our learners for the skills that are needed in this economy, we would have betrayed them,” he added.

John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation was started at Witwatersrand Technical College and moved to the current site in 1960.

There are some 813 learners enrolled at the school with 63 staff members.

“Gone are the days where our education system is deemed inferior because we’re providing access to quality education through Schools of Specialisation,” Lesufi said.

Gauteng, despite is size as the smallest province by land area, is the country’s economic powerhouse.

In fact, the province is rated Africa’s seventh-largest economy.

– CAJ News