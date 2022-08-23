Chinganya leads Altron Nexus back to its roots

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A YEAR into his role of Managing Director, Kennedy Chinganya is credited with reshaping Altron Nexus, leading it to a better position to defy the changing economic and business landscape.

The executive has focused on growing enterprise and smart solutions revenue streams and believes this strategic approach will pay off.

The results indicate they are on the right path.

Chinganya says the unpredictable economic landscape forced Altron Nexus to anchor its performance with enterprise and smart solutions.

He came in at a time COVID-19 was at its peak in South Africa.

“I had to ask myself three questions,” Chinganya said.

“What is it that we want to do? Why do we want to do what we want to do?” he asked rhetorically.

“Once those two questions were answered, the third question was: How are we going to do what we want to do,” Chinganya asked.

According to the company, his leadership and the answers to these questions have led the Altron Nexus business on a journey back to its roots.

“When you think about what built Altron Nexus in the market, it has always been our work in the critical communications sector. Our focus in this area is only expected to grow as we expand our reach further into the continent,” Chinganya said.

With projects and operations already established in Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, Chinganya said Altron Nexus is ready to explore new mine development projects in the regions.

“With public safety being a key component of our critical communications work, we are looking to add surveillance as an additional layer within our critical communications offering,” Chinganya said.

Regarding the other portfolios designated for growth, Chinganya said this involved two specific directions.

“First, we are keen on growing our reach in the enterprise solutions space, and second, we will focus on bringing smart solutions to the market,” Chinganya said.

With the first portfolio, Chinganya is confident that Altron Nexus only has to follow its current trajectory given the business’s success in projects like the Gauteng Broadband Network (GBN) for the last eight years.

GBN is a transport layer network being deployed by Altron Nexus, using Huawei networking equipment, to connect the provincial governments’ offices, schools, libraries, hospitals and clinics to a world-class internet.

Standout projects are in the capital Tshwane and Limpopo province.

Chinganya is confident Altron Nexus’s enterprise solutions can take full advantage of its software-defined network solution.

“With cloud technology empowering our capabilities, we can deploy networks and software from anywhere to anywhere. The infrastructure we have helped to build only accentuates our ability to do this,” he concluded.

– CAJ News