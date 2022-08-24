Rabat’s Africa summer festival concludes

from ABDELLAH BERRADA in Rabat, Morocco

Morocco Bureau

RABAT, (CAJ News) – THE recently-held Rab’Africa Summer Festival was a success.

The Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication organised the first edition of the festival as part of the celebrations of the Rabat African Capital of Culture.

Heldner the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohamed VI from August 5 to 14, the event was in partnership with the Wilaya of Rabat, the City Council of Rabat and the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) Africa.

Some 27 artists participated and 450 000 spectators showed up during the festival at the corniche of Bouregreg.

There were 100 000 spectators at the closing ceremony.

Apart from the concerts, the festival has known parallel activities at the level of the corniche of Bouregreg and the large pool of Rabat.

The festival has seen the participation of performers such as Mehdi Mozayine, Hatim Ammour, Hind Ennayra, Nouaaman Belayachi, Africa United, Zouhair Bahaoui, Mbokka Project, Jubantouja, Ribab Fusion, Ahmed Chaouki and Hijab.

Rabat African Capital of Culture is an international cultural event that lasts one year with the participation of national and international actors.

Rabat is the capital city of Morocco and the country’s sixth largest city by size.

– CAJ News