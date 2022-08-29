Steps to avoid a tyre blowout

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WITH summer holidays underway, travellers are being advised to check their tyre conditions to prevent a blowout.

The holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com are urging people to check the conditions of their car to prevent serious consequences from occurring.

Warmer conditions can lead to heated air expanding inside the tyres, which ultimately leads to increased pressure on tyres and potentially destroy a tyre.

There are simple ways to prevent a blowout, from regularly checking the tyre tread, to packing less in the suitcases.

Hot weather increases the chance of over-inflation in tyres/Image credit: Pixabay)

A spokesperson from StressFreeCarRental.com said: “More people will be travelling in the car more than ever this summer and a common mistake is travellers forgetting to monitor their tyre conditions.

“It’s vital for road users to regularly check their tyre pressure and look out for punctures before embarking on a journey.

“The hot weather only worsens tyre conditions, so it’s important to use these helpful tips to prevent the repercussions of a dreaded tyre blowout.”

Here are six useful tips from StressFreeCarRental.com to avoid a tyre blowout:

Check the tyre tread

The heat can result in the rubber on tyres becoming softer than usual. This creates more friction on the roads, which can result in over-inflation and eventually tyre blowouts.

Regularly look for punctures

How many people do you know who have experienced a tyre puncture? It’s a common issue for road users from nails on the road to the problems caused by potholes. Before setting off on a long car ride, always check for any type of puncture and listen to the sound from the tyres when they get moving.

Less is more when packing up the car

It can be easy to get carried away packing every piece of clothing for a trip, but less is more when loading up the car. Heavy luggage can increase added pressure to tyres, combined with the warm weather, it can deflate them quite quickly.

Steer from potholes

Keep an eye on the road as potholes can create issues such as tread separation and punctures which can lead to a blowout. Be mindful of other drivers and stay sensible when avoiding them.

Monitor your tyre pressure

The warmer conditions can make pressure in tyres increase by 1 to 2 psi for every change 10°C. Keep on top of checking the pressure, as the large increase in tyre air pressure can cause them to explore.

Take short breaks on the journey

If you’re planning a road-trip or frequent journeys during the summer, it’s important to take short breaks to ease off tyre pressure. Have a look if there’s any sights or activities to do before your destination, as driving on hot roads all day long can increase the risk of over-inflation.

– CAJ News