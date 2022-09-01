Southern Sun, Tennis SA extend partnership

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTHERN Sun, the hospitality group, and Tennis South Africa (TSA) have extended their partnership by two years.

Having become the official hotel partner of TSA for national tennis teams and events in 2019, Southern Sun will continue providing accommodation and conferencing facilities to the local tennis community, as well as visiting players, coaches and officials.

The extension of the partnership, implemented with immediate effect, includes accommodation, access to meeting facilities around the country and preferential hotel rates for registered TSA members and coaches.

“TSA is filled with pride to continue its association with this fantastic brand,” TSA Chief Executive Officer, Andre Homan Homan, said.

“Southern Sun has opened its doors as a home to our players, coaches and our members at large when they are away from home. This continued partnership will deliver more benefits to both the federation and the wider tennis community,” Homan said.

Southern Sun’s portfolio of brands includes award-winning luxury hotels such as 54 on Bath, Arabella Hotel, Beverly Hills, Golf & Spa and Mount Grace Hotel & Spa.

It has economy offerings such as StayEasy and Sun1, well-known full-service brands such as Southern Sun Hotels, SunSquare and Garden Court.

Southern Sun has established long-term relationships with a number of South African sporting bodies since the group’s inception more than 50 years ago.

“We are thrilled to continue our association with Tennis South Africa. We look forward to extending our signature hospitality to the nation’s tennis stars for another two years,” Marcel von Aulock, Chief Executive, said.

– CAJ News