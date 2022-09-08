Sudan flood victims loot humanitarian aid

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE looting of a humanitarian convoy by people desperate for aid after devastating floods east of Sudan will exacerbate the crisis.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders reported the looting of a convoy carrying humanitarian aid for communities heavily affected by the recent flooding in Al Jazirah state, south east of Khartoum.

Unknown youth perpetrated the crime on Tuesday.

Four of the seven pickup trucks loaded with kits containing mosquito nets, blankets, plastic sheets, mats, kitchen pots and buckets were looted.

Some bystanders and cars passing by reportedly joined the youths in looting the items.

“The people who took the items expressed a dire need for humanitarian assistance”, said Atsuhiko Ochiai, Head of Mission for MSF in Sudan.

The official nonetheless said MSF remained committed to respond to the high needs in the flooded areas.

About 20 000 families from 100 villages have affected by the floods in Al Jazirah.

MSF is working with the Ministry of Health and is constructing temporary latrines, installing water tanks and distribution systems for provision of clean water.

With continuing heavy rains, teams are also preparing for potential outbreaks.

MSF has worked in Sudan since 1978.

– CAJ News