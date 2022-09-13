Boat firm eager to resist pandemic storm

by FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WHILE everything appears back to normal in South Africa’s hospitality sector, some companies that bore the brunt of lockdowns are struggling to get back on their feet.

They nonetheless remain resilient and count on the upcoming festive season.

Among such operations is the Pescador fishing and cruising company, based in the Durban Harbour.

Zakira Mia, in Cruise Management at the firm, retold how they barely survived the pandemic as bills piled up with little or no relief from accounts.

“We were unable to operate as normal until late much in 2021 even then under hard restrictions and economical difficulty as this is a leisure business,” the official said.

“We are still currently trying to recover and regain business as many have not returned to the Durban itself with the many setbacks but we are a great city and this industry will boom in time,” Mia said.

“We have many regulars and loyal customers who have come back and enjoyed the service we have to offer. Our amazing staff stuck this time out with us and stayed with us until we were able to open again,” Mia added.

Pescador offers a variety of boats and trips, sea and harbour cruises as well as private functions such as baby showers, engagements, and parties.

Decor is readily available for private trips.

The company also caters for after-hour trips.

“Cruises are for every one couples, the party crowds, family day outs, we also offer educational tours for schools and colleges,” Mia said.

“We also offer scattering of ashes of loved ones with dove releases. We offer group discounts and specials are run on different occasions throughout the year,” Mia said.

Mia pointed out as the festive season approaches they have begun a marketing campaign on social media to bring in more patrons by showcasing the cruises and wonders of the ocean.

Morning sea trips for three hours are available from November onward.

– CAJ News