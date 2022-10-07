Hospitality courses for learners with disabilities

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MORE than 70 learners living with disabilities are to benefit from a skills development training to prepare them for careers in the hospitality industry.

The programme is an initiative of the National Institute for Development and Training (NID Training), Hospitality Academy and Coega Development Corporation (CDC) in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

A total of 74 beneficiaries are to undergo courses such as NQF Level 4 Professional Cookery, a 12-month programme.

There is also the six-month NQF Level 2 Assistant Chef.

Both programmes are fully accredited by the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality, and Sports Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA).

Classes officially start next week with a formal launch planned for later this month.

Thirty percent of the learning for these programmes will be completed in class at Coega Human Capital Solutions (HCS) campus, and 70 percent will be on-site at approved workplaces.

“We are quite ecstatic regarding this effort,” said Lynne Wilmot, Training Manager at Coega Human Capital Solutions.

“It provides Coega HCS a chance to contribute significantly to addressing the numerous socio-economic challenges that people with disabilities in our Metro confront.”

Employment equity candidates with impairments, such as partial hearing or sight loss, psychological conditions, such as depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia and intellectual disability and chronic progressive diseases were given preference during the selection process.

Dr Lientjie van Rensburg, NID Training NPC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We would especially want to thank CDC and the National Skills Fund for going above and beyond to assist young individuals with disabilities.”

Cookery learner, Zibuko Qama, said, “I heard about the programme online and I hope that it can groom me and the people around me. I’m glad for the chance and that it could be done for others as well.”

“I think the programme would definitely aid me to gain the skills and experience through studying in the kitchen,” concluded Balungile Ndabambi, another learner in the Cookery programme.

– CAJ News