The oldest museum in KZN

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – ATTRACTING almost 300 000 visitors annually, the Durban Natural Science Museum is one of the oldest and best attended museums in KwaZulu-Natal province.

When Durban Today, www.durbantoday.co.za, visited recently, the facility was packed with visitors.

The museum is renowned for the close-to-life-size Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) model and the 100-year-old near-complete Dodo skeleton.

The Dodo skeleton is the second-most complete specimen in the world apart from the skeleton in Port Louis, Mauritius.

It is the only Natural Science Museum in South Africa falling under local government, the Ethekwini municipality.

“The museum has dynamic and innovative research and education programmes with a particular emphasis on biodiversity conservation ecology,” an Ethekwini municipality museum worker said.

Entrance is free.

One of the visitors, Tebogo Moloi from Vryheid, said they came for the weekend in Durban and decided to visit the museum.

“I was shocked to hear that this museum was established about 100 years ago. It is still relevant. I would recommend this to other people,” Moloi said.

– CAJ News