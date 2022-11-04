China, Tanzania uplift bilateral relations

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Tanzania have elevated their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

President Xi Jinping held talks with Tanzania counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during her state visit to China.

Hassan is the first African head of state China has received after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Jinping pointed out that with immediate effect, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realise the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country.

This is in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

“Modernisation does not mean Westernisation,” the Chinese leader said.

“China has already found a development path suited to its national conditions.”

Jinping said CPC will expand exchanges and cooperation with Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and support the curriculum and operation of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School.

CCM, founded in 1977, is the second longest-ruling party in Africa, after the True Whig Party of Liberia.

Tanzania’s first female president, Hassan, said, “The visit is a testament to the high level of Tanzania-China relations.”

Jinping visited Tanzania in 2013, when Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete was head of state of the East African country, the 13th largest in the continent.

