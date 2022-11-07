African leaders mourn Tanzania air crash victims

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN leaders have commiserated with Tanzania following the death of at least 19 people in a plane crash this past weekend.

They were confirmed dead after the Precision Air plane plunged into the Lake Victoria shortly before it was scheduled to land in the northwestern city of Bukoba.

Bad weather was blamed for the tragedy.

Rwanda president, Paul Kagame, stated, “My sincere condolences to the people of Tanzania and to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the loss of lives following the plane accident.”

He added, “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the victims.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe also expressed his nation’s commiserations.

“May their (deceased’s) souls rest in eternal peace,” he added.

President Hassan congratulated those who participated in the rescue, including the people of Bukoba.

“I pray for the deceased to rest in peace and for the injured to recover quickly,” she added.

In February, 14 people died when a light aircraft registered in Tanzania crashed into the sea off the coast of Comoros.

– CAJ News