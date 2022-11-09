Fundraising boost for KZN’s needy minors

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SARVA Dharma Ashram, focused on uplifting the poor and needy, has restated its commitment to uplifting the lives of underprivileged children.

The organisation plans to make its fundraiser for the kids an annual event.

One was held recently at the Chris Saunders Park, located in the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre.

“It is our first one this year but it is going to be an annual event from now on,” said Swami Ramkripananda, the founder of Sarva Dharma Ashram.

The funds will be allocated to the 4 000 children the organisation is feeding every day in Wedbedacht, Umlazi, Savanna Park, and other areas.

The food is distributed to schools, crèches as well as some people from underprivileged families.

“I have taken it upon myself to educate all children that have broken houses and have no families,” Swami said.

“This year I am proud to say that I have two Amanda’s. One has become a teacher this year and the other one is studying to become a vet in Pretoria,” Swami disclosed.

The official said their aim is to promote unity among South Africans.

“We all children of South Africa we all have to work together, help one another and build the country together.”

– CAJ News