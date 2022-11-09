Historic Zambia upgrade boosts trade with China

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – TRADE between China and Zambia is poised to increase significantly after the upgrading of the Kasumbalesa-Chingola highway.

A public-private partnership (PPP) initiative, the project in the Copperbelt Province is historic in a number of aspects.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Du Xiaohui, noted it was the first project in the field of contracted engineering signed after the call between the heads of state of China and Zambia.

It is the first after the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and is said to be the first PPP project in Zambia.

Xiaohui encouraged companies involved to ensure an excellent upgrade to culminate in a project that would be a benchmark in the cooperation between China and Zambia.

A consortium composed of Chinese-funded companies such as AVIC International, China Railway Seventh Bureau, Henan Overseas and Zhejiang Jiaotong is responsible for the construction and operation of the project.

The 43,9 km highway connects the north and the south of Zambia.

It is responsible for the import and export of minerals as well as building materials.

Meanwhile, Xiaohui visited and inspected Chinese non-ferrous-funded enterprises, and held a symposium for Chinese firms in the Copperbelt.

Xiaohui affirmed the positive contribution made by the relevant companies to the friendship between China and Zambia.

The envoy said Chinese-funded enterprises should adhere to the concept of win-win cooperation and development, operate in compliance with laws and regulations, strengthen production safety, fulfill corporate social responsibilities and establish a good social image.

He made a similar call during the Overseas Chinese Symposium.

– CAJ News