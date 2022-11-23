Xiaomi launches revolutionary 12T series in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CONSUMER electronics and smart manufacturing

company, Xiaomi, has launched the 12T series, its latest range of flagship devices in South Africa.

Launched at an event in Johannesburg, the 12T and 12T Pro are available at a recommended retail price of R13 999 (over US$810) and R16 999 respectively.

The revolutionary 200MP main camera is the standout spec on the flagship series.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, backed by a combination of hardware and software features, including Xiaomi’s own advanced algorithms, the three major benefits for Xiaomi 12T Pro users are unprecedented image clarity, low-light capabilities and quick focus.

“The 200MP main camera offers an industry-leading smartphone camera resolution, and users can capture crystal-clear photos with fine details at any moment.”

Other photography and videography functions include Xiaomi ProFocus and The Xiaomi ProCut.

Xiaomi 12T series devices boast 120W HyperCharge and a long-lasting battery, up to 13.5 hours of screen time.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is among the first devices to feature the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which offers ground-breaking innovations in artificial intelligence, photography, gaming and connectivity.

Xiaomi 12T is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset.

According to AppBrain data, Xiaomi is the second in the top Android phone manufacturers by market share, as of November.

It has a market share of 14,3 percent.

– CAJ News