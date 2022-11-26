Huawei expands ecosystem for Africa solar sector

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI is to train 1 000 solar practitioners in Sub-Saharan Africa, in an initiative to drive growth and expand the ecosystem for the continent’s solar sector.

The project is dubbed the “Thousand Digital Power Talents Programme.”

The first batch of over 100 South African solar industry practitioners has received training from Huawei in Johannesburg, under the theme, “Together, for a Better and Greener Africa.”

Sector stakeholders, including John van Zuylen, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), and Dr Rethabile Melamu, CEO of South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) joined Huawei at the opening ceremony of the programme.

Xia Hesheng, President of Huawei Southern Africa Digital Power Business, highlighted Africa’s immense potential in terms of renewables and solar energy.

“African countries have more than 40 percent of the world’s solar energy resources. It’s crucial to have the right talent to tap into that potential,” he said.

Hesheng said through the Thousand Digital Power Talents Programme, they are committed to strengthening local talent ecosystem and drive further industry growth in Africa with local partners.

“At Huawei, we are dedicated to facilitating efficient solar power supply in Sub-Saharan Africa through our digital power technologies and solutions, while striving to grow solar industry ecosystem in the region through capacity building and talent developing programmes like this.”

Hesheng said with Huawei’s solutions that integrate digital and power electronics technologies and the talent programme, Huawei was committed to creating more value for its partners.

Huawei will host 25 training sessions in the remainder of 2022 and throughout 2023.

The sessions, including theoretical and practical learning, will upskill solar practitioners with knowledge of digital power technology and solutions as well as practical installation skills.

SAPVIA shares the same vision of quality and safe solar PV installations, and is delighted to be a partner.

“I have no doubt that our continued collaboration will contribute to much-needed skills transfer to build the Africa we want,” Melamu said.

Van Zuylen pointed out that, as the demand for solar energy grows in South Africa and elsewhere across the continent, the sector was experiencing a shortage of skilled workers.

“AFSIA welcomes Huawei’s talent development program, and looks forward to cooperating with Huawei to share new skills with solar technicians across the continent over the next 12 months,” van Zuylen said.

Huawei will also carry out training sessions of the talent development programme in Kenya and Nigeria.

– CAJ News