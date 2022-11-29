MTN to deactivate unregistered Ghana subscribers

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 5 million MTN Ghana subscribers risk having their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards deactivated for failure to register by Thursday.

This is in line with a directive by National Communications Authority (NCA) to telecommunications operators to deregister non-compliant subscribers.

“The directive relates to the full barring of customers, effective from 1 December 2022, that have completed Stage 1 (Linkage) of subscriber registration but have not completed Stage 2 of the process, being the biometric capture,” MTN stated.

The operator disclosed that as of the past weekend, over 22,11 million subscribers had successfully linked their Ghana card to their SIM cards (Stage 1), while over 16,41 million had successfully completed the bio-capture phase (Stage 2).

As such, approximately 5,7 million subscribers will be eligible for deactivation on December 1.

“MTN is committed to the national SIM registration exercise to build an accurate customer database to help minimize fraud in the country,” it stated.

Deactivated SIM cards can be reactivated within six months, by completing the bio-capture process.

These will be recycled if not reactivated by the end of May 2023.

– CAJ News