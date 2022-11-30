First ever consultant-owned Justine store opens

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE first Justine retail store owned by a consultant has opened, located in the Mall of the North in Polokwane.

Keku Legodi, a Limpopo-based Justine consultant who has been a beauty entrepreneur since 2011, owns the store.

It follows Justine’s recent announcement of plans to put beauty entrepreneurs in good stead to benefit economically from the growth of the beauty and personal care industry in Africa.

“I’m very much humbled and excited that the many years of hard work and dedication to my passion for beauty have culminated into this historic moment where I’m able to own a franchise of one of South Africa’s leading beauty brands,” said Legodi.

“It’s heartwarming to experience Justine’s commitment of creating better futures for women in real life by creating such opportunities for ordinary but hard-working women like myself to be significant players in the beauty industry,” said Legodi.

To aid consultants to reap the benefits of a growing beauty industry, Avon Justine is introducing a retail channel in the form of physical retail stores and

kiosks.

“The launch of the retail store at Mall of the North is part of a new retail channel we are rolling out nationally which is in line with our commitment to empowering women with opportunities to fully derive the economic benefits of the beauty, personal care and cosmetics market,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director for Avon Turkey, Middle East & Africa.

He noted that the core direct selling channel will remain a supreme driver of company revenue.

“The new retail channel that we are launching is a supplementary revenue stream to enable our Beauty Entrepreneurs to maximise optimally on customer reach, accessibility and increased earning opportunities,” Mareletse said.

The first phase of the retail channel launch will be in metropolitan cities, to test the overall viability of the channel.

“A handful of stores will be opened and once we have seen positive results, the opportunity will be available for Consultants and Business Owners in all regions in which we operate in,” Mareletse said.

The size of South Africa’s beauty and personal care market expected to grow to R75 billion (US$4,42 billion) by 2025.

– CAJ News