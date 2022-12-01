Over 40 terrorists killed, 210 surrender in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian military has reported the killing of 42 suspected terrorists and the surrender of 210 others in the past fortnight.

They are said to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of the Boko Haram.

The breakthroughs against the militants were achieved in collaboration featuring the army and other security agencies in the six geo-political zones in the West African country.

Most of the operations were carried out in the North East region, which is the epicentre of the Islamist insurgency ongoing since 2009 and has spilled to some neighbouring countries.

The military reported that the suspected terrorists had 68 children of theirs at the time of surrender.

Major General Musa Danmadami, Defence spokesperson, said the surrendered ISWAP militants were being profiled for “further action.”

He praised members of the public for complementing the efforts of security agencies in tackling terrorism and other violent crimes.

“The entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our operations,” Danmadami said.

The Boko Haram is among the most severe threats to security in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, with over 200 million people.

Kidnap-for-ransom gangs are also wreaking havoc.

– CAJ News