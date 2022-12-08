Cholera, monkeypox wreak havoc in Cameroon

from ROSY SADOU in Yaoundé, Cameroon

YAOUNDE, (CAJ News) – MULTIPLE epidemics, exacerbated by repeated floods and conflict, have gripped Cameroon.

Cholera, the water borne disease, and monkeypox have emerged the most concerning crises.

The Far North, Littoral, North-West and South-West areas are the most affected.

No less than 295 deaths have been recorded from cholera, according to the Ministry of Health.

The deaths have been documented from 13 730 cases, as of late November.

Cholera has been rife in the regions for several months and has spread this year to all areas of the Central African country.

The Far North has been hard hit by a cholera outbreak since October.

A monkeypox outbreak has resulted in three deaths since that month.

Overall, 92 cases of monkeypox were reported.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies noted that in 2022, the number of monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organisation exceeded the total number of cases reported in the last 60 years combined.

The aid agency has allocated CHF 389 282 (US$413 978) for the crises.

It targets more than 1,38 million people affected.

The intervention is to last until the end of April in 2023.

