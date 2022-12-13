Botswana to host Africa-US business summit

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – BOTSWANA will host the 15th United States-Africa Business Summit (USABS) next June.

Corporate Council on Africa is arranging the convention.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi said this would highlight Botswana’s – and Africa’s – unparalleled potential to advance trade and investment to the benefit of the people of Africa and of the US.

Corporate Council on Africa’s signature USABS are the premier platforms to bring together African heads of state and other senior US and African government officials with top African and American senior business executives.

The summits address all major economic sectors that are critical to the continent’s development including infrastructure, ICT, health, energy, mining, manufacturing, and the creative industries.

One of the world’s fastest growing economies over the past decade, Botswana is regarded as a model in both political and economic governance for Africa and for the broader world.

“The 2023 US-Africa Business Summit will be a momentous occasion to present Africa as a strong trade and investment partner for U.S. companies and to build on what CCA anticipates will be a successful U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and Business Forum later this month,” noted Florie Liser, President and CEO of Corporate Council on Africa.

Dates will be announced at a later stage.

– CAJ News