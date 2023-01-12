China pledges expansion of partnership with Ethiopia

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE choice of Ethiopia as the first stop of the overseas visit by new Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, demonstrates the profound friendship between the two countries and the importance of bilateral relations.

This is according to Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, who met the diplomat in the capital, Addis Ababa, this week.

Abiy said that Gang’s choice of Ethiopia’s cooperation with China in such areas as infrastructure, green economy, agriculture, industrial park and construction had been exemplary and produced remarkable results, helping Ethiopia to rank among the fastest-growing economies in Africa.

“More Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest and do business in Ethiopia,” Ali assured.

Gang said with President Xi Jinping at the helm, China will press ahead with its modernisation with Chinese characteristics on all fronts, unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, remain committed to the outside up to the fundamental national policy of opening world and a mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up.

China, the minister said, would enhance certainty, stability and positive energy to a world amid changes and turbulence and bringing new opportunities for the development of all countries.

Gang said since China and Ethiopia established diplomatic relations more than 50 years ago, the two countries have always helped each other and moved forward side by side no matter how the international situation changed, setting a fine example of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries.

“China supports Ethiopia in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions,” he added.

“Leaders of the two countries have maintained close exchanges in recent years, charting the course for the development of China-Ethiopia relations under the new circumstances.”

Gang assured that China is ready to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields and encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Ethiopia and participate in Ethiopia’s reconstruction.

He expressed hope that Ethiopia will provide a sound business environment and take effective measures to protect the security and safety as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese personnel and institutions.

