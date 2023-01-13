Zambia tours crisis-laden Lake Kariba

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – AMID the power crisis, ministers and senior Government officials toured part of the Kariba Dam complex to appreciate the ongoing US$294 million dollar Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project (KDRP) works.

Most importantly, they assessed the current water levels at Lake Kariba, the world’s largest man-made lake.

In the recent past, lake levels have receded to levels that have caught the attention of both Zambian and Zimbabwean members of the general public and other stakeholders.

Peter Kapala, Minister of Energy, led the Zambian delegation.

Earlier this week, President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit started with technical presentations by Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) Limited and the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).

ZRA manages Lake Kariba on behalf of both Zambia and Zimbabwe.

ZRA chief executive, Munyaradzi Munodawafa, said both ZESCO and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) had in the past exceeded their water allocation.

He appealed to the governments to continue supporting ZRA in various ongoing efforts to boost capacity.

