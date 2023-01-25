Cyber security ought to be in school curriculum

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

South Africa Bureau

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A GLOBAL firm has re-emphasised the need to include cyber security among subjects to be studied in schools, in the era of an increasingly digital society.

Check Point Software Technologies recommended this on International Education Day (January 24), held amid a rise in cyber attacks worldwide.

Cyber attacks increased by 28 percent in the third quarter of 2022 globally compared to 2021 across all industry sectors, according to Check Point.

Check Point Research reported that Africa experienced the highest volume of attacks out of any geography with 1 875 weekly attacks per organisation.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the cyber security market is projected to grow at more than 11 percent annually through 2027.

Experts believe given the high growth of cyber attacks not only in South Africa, but also the rest of the continent, skilled professionals will be in great demand.

Businesses across all industry sectors are forecast to strengthen their cyber security stance and rely on qualified people to enable them to do so most effectively.

Given the cyber security skills shortage in South Africa, individuals looking to qualify in this area will find themselves in a strong position when it comes to job prospects and career opportunities, Check Point projected.

While the current offer of studies in Africa is growing , with a number of universities, Technikons, coding academies and other institutions providing diploma, certification, and degree courses specialising in cyber security, Check Point has noted a large number of students who, due to the lack of general knowledge about cybersecurity, lack interest when it comes to training in cyber security.

“Cyber security is, and will continue to be, one of the most critical and desired careers in the world,” said Charnie-Lee Adams Kruger, Southern African Development Community (SADC) manager at Check Point.

The company runs the SecureAcademy programme, through which it seeks to support students at institutes of higher education and non-profit organisations around the world by providing them with vital cyber security knowledge and learning resources.

“Such studies, certification and training will help nurture these young minds to be equipped with the skills for cybersecurity jobs of the future, enabling them a career in their life-long career,” Kruger said.

Check Point currently has 144 partners worldwide in its MIND program for cyber security education.

It is also partnering with the Pan African Information Communication Technology Association (PAICTA).

– CAJ News