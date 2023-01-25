FlySafair ranked Africa’s most on-time airline

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – LOW-COST South African airline, FlySafair, has bagged an international award for punctuality.

It has been ranked the most on-time airline in the Africa and Middle East category in the Official Aviation Guide of the Airways (OAG’s) 2023 Punctuality League.

It ranked second globally.

FlySafair took to the social media to express excitement.

“Good news travels fast, just like us! We’re thrilled to share with you that we’ve been ranked the most on-time airline in the Africa & Middle East category in OAG’s 2023 Punctuality League.”

Both rankings are based on the airline’s overall On-Time Performance (OTP) rating of 95,3 percent.

“A number we couldn’t have achieved without you, our customers—your punctuality ensures that we remain on time,” FlySafair stated.

“And of course our team at FlySafair for keeping our Boeings in tip-top shape so they can take off without delay. We’re proud of this achievement and look forward to getting you to your destinations on time, more of the time.”

Travellers also took to social media to congratulate the airline.

– CAJ News