Avon introduces a hot new black number

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 3rd FEBRUARY 2023, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – AS the month of love, affection and romance blooms, Avon has introduced a little new black number that promises breath-taking impressions of you at the dinner table and a never-to-be-forgotten scent long after the occasion is over.

The hot little number is not from the rail of a haute couture or flou collection nor is it tapered, and it doesn’t dazzle with eye-grabbing accessories. It’s an Eau de Parfum named Little Black Dress Lace by Avon, and, just like the name suggests, it exudes timeless elegance.

“The Little Black Dress Lace is an alluring draping of classic scents of oriental florals, wrapped in feminine jasmine which simmers down into Indonesian dark patchouli and vanilla on the graceful body of a woman who intends to paint the town red,” Lukasz Kowalczyk, Head of Onmichannel Brand Experience at Avon Justine. “It’s perfect for a romantic dinner date or social affair, whether day or night, with the girls or any occasion that you honour an invitation to.”

Like any woman’s favourite hot number that accentuates her character and sculpts her physique to her satisfaction, Little Black Dress Lace gives the self-assured lady a ‘My Style, My Scent’ control over the fragrance she radiates. Sculptured to perfection by Avon’s trusted perfumers, Little Black Dress’ top notes are sweet jasmine and cyclamen with gardenia and ylang-ylang flower in the middle, while the base consists of sandalwood, musk and plum.

“People #ChooseAvon for exclusivity and for the quality embodied in our fragrance range at a fraction of the price,” notes Kowalczyk. “By owning Little Black Dress Lace, the stylish woman has an ‘Access All Areas’ tag in her scent that draws attention wherever she is invited.”

Little Black Dress Lace retails for R330 and is available on Avon’s Online store (www.avon.co.za) or through a countrywide network of Representatives in your area. Customers enjoy free delivery for orders of R600 or more.

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) on behalf of Avon.

