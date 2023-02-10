Major increase in flights between India and Mauritius

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – VISTARA will commence flights to Mauritius in March.

Rated India’s finest full-service carrier, it will commence five weekly operations to the Indian Ocean island nation on the 26th.

Louis Steven Obeegadoo, Deputy Prime Minister of Mauritius, made the announcement at a gala dinner hosted by the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority in Delhi.

“Vistara’s flights will complement those of Air Mauritius to and from India, and provide the much-needed capacity on the route as we grow exchanges between India and Mauritius, including tourism, to a next level,” he said.

Obeegadoo is also the Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning and Minister of Tourism.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

It will be using the recently inducted A321LR NEO, which offers 12 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats and 152 Economy seats.

The gala dinner above-mentioned was organised in collaboration with South Asia’s Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) Delhi 2023, the region’s leading tourism fair that was graced by the presence of Vistara senior management, including the Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Kannan.

A delegation of some 30 Mauritian industry professionals as well as heads of travel trade associations, luminaries from the travel industry and top tour operators were also in attendance.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Mauritius, the scenic island country, to our constantly expanding global network,” Kannan said.

“Besides being a popular tourist destination, the Republic of Mauritius is an important business hub and home to many global financial institutions.”

Given the strong cultural ties, trade and bilateral relations between India and Mauritius, the new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries.

Obeegadoo believes tourist arrivals from India will cross the 100 000 mark in the coming years. Air Mauritius meanwhile plans to operate two weekly flights to Delhi from May 2023, in addition to the current six weekly flights to Mumbai.

– CAJ News