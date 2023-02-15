Swedish woman in historic cycle to Cape Town

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AFTER a gruelling 125-day journey, comprising 13 000 kilometres, the first person to cross the African continent on an electric motorcycle solo and unassisted has arrived in Cape Town.

Sinje Gottwald’s four-month journey from Spain to South Africa is aimed at highlighting the possibilities of vehicle electrification and a safe, sustainable future.

Her arrival in the coastal city is perfectly timed, coinciding with the Swedish Embassy in South Africa kicking off their Pioneer the Possible programme at Innovation City.

“With this adventure I not only wanted to open up my own and people’s views and ideas about this continent but also give an example of what is possible even if the challenges seem too big at first. We are capable of a lot more than we think,” Gottwald said.

She is an employee of CAKE, the Swedish electric motorcycle company, where she is business-to-business (B2B) account manager.

Gottwald rode along the West Coast of Africa on the CAKE Kalk AP.

Building on the historical and current bilateral relationship between Sweden and South Africa, the Swedish Embassy will, together with local partners host a multi-sectoral event and exhibition dubbed “Pioneer the Possible.”

The event will focus on how to unleash the power of continuous cooperation and co-creation for moving both countries into a new sustainable, democratic future.

A strong focus will be put on how economic and social development can be fostered and pioneered through a close collaboration and interaction between academia, industry and government.

“Enhancing people’s lives is a long-standing driver for Swedish innovation,” said Ambassador Håkan Juholt of Sweden.

The envoy said entrepreneurs, inventors, researchers and policymakers have a proud record of joining forces to develop bright ideas with life-changing power, from social reforms to nimble unicorns.

“Now we need to go again, and fast. We must shift gear to meet our global challenges. Some say it’s already too late. But humanity has done it before – found solutions no one thought possible. We can do so again,” Juholt said.

– CAJ News