Isuzu Truck celebrates 10th year in SA lead

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ISUZU Motors South Africa and the Isuzu Truck brand are celebrating the tenth consecutive year as the top brands in the country’s truck market.

They retained their status as the market leader, according to the latest National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) report.

“We have several reasons to celebrate when ringing in the new year, with such an excellent sales record, the amazing hard work of everyone in the Isuzu Dealer Network, and the team members who power the Isuzu products and stand by them day in day out,” said Craig Uren, Senior Vice President, Revenue Generation at Isuzu.

The South African truck market, including van and bus, recorded total sales of 30 153 units for the 2022 calendar year, an increase of 11,4 percent overall on 2021 numbers, with Isuzu’s growth at 4,7 percent.

Isuzu achieved a total sale of 3 304 units of the total market, excluding vans and buses – a record performance for the brand which smashed the previous year’s total by an increase of 4,76 percent.

The Medium Commercial Vehicle market increased by 17,8 percent. Isuzu sales in this category increased by 10,12 percent compared to 2021.

The Heavy Commercial Vehicle market increased by 19,6 percent. Isuzu sales increased by 0,24 percent compared to 2021.

“Our growth can be attributed to the relentless hard work of the greater ISUZU team, the backbone of which is our Dealer Network and their relationships with our customers,” Uren said.

The official noted the company had defied such challenges as global and domestic supply chain issues that impacted many sectors of the South African economy in 2022.

Uren assured the 2022 market success is propelling the brand to continue building capacity and capability to meet and exceed its customers’ and the industry’s needs.

“We understand that the South African Customers deserve the best, which is what Isuzu delivers year in, year out,” Uren ended.

– CAJ News