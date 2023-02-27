Huawei joins UNESCO Global Alliance for Literacy

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has joined the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL).

The announcement made at a Digital Talent Summit co-hosted by Huawei and the Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) is part of Huawei’s lead up to the Mobile World Congress 2023.

Huawei and the UIL agreed to jointly promote the use of technology to raise literacy.

The two parties also signed a cooperation agreement under which Huawei will fund an expansion of the UIL’s current initiatives to enhance educators’ use of technology in developing countries.

Currently, the UIL initiative operates in Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Huawei is the first private company to become an associate member of the GAL.

“Our rapidly changing world calls for concerted efforts and strong partnerships to achieve quality education and lifelong learning for all,” said UIL Director, David Atchoarena.

“Huawei’s expertise in the area of innovation in learning will be a great asset to the Global Alliance for Literacy. Collaborative projects such as ours will ensure that no one is left behind on this journey.”

Huawei’s goals align with the GAL’s vision of eradicating digital illiteracy in youth.

“Getting the right education is often the key to success in life,” said Huawei’s Vice President of Corporate Communications, Vicky Zhang.

“As a major player in the technology sector, Huawei feels it has a responsibility to provide technology skills in all parts of the world, trying our best to include as many people as possible.”

Since 2008, Huawei has offered a range of talent programmes.

This is under its Seeds for the Future umbrella, which has helped nurture more than 2,2 million digital talents in over 150 countries.

The company’s ICT Academy can train about 200 000 students each year.

In 2021, Huawei announced it had already invested US$150 million and planned invest another $150 million in digital talent development before 2026, which is expected to benefit an additional 3 million people.

– CAJ News