OPPO launches A78 in South Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO, the Chinese manufacturer, has launched the A78 5G smartphone in South Africa.

The gadget is classified as one of the most affordable world class technology smartphones in the market.

It will retail for R8 899 and is available for purchase from this week.

“Our main goal with the A78 5G was to tailor-make it to fit today’s user needs while still delivering powerful performance, a trendy appearance and the best in camera quality,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to-market and Operations at OPPO South Africa.

The official added, “OPPO is all about providing accessible world class technology phones that stay a class apart at an affordable price.”

The A78 5G can recharge from 0 percent to 29 percent in just 15 minutes and reach a full charge in 67 minutes.

A fully charged battery can provide up to 22,85 hours of talk time and approximately 16 hours of YouTube videos on a single full charge.

It is said to offer up to 20 percent faster image processing.

The smartphone is available in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue.

It comes with a 50MP main camera, 2MP self-portrait lens and an 8MP front camera.

According to Statista, the global market share held by OPPO increased significantly from the first quarter of 2015 when the company held 2,2 percent to 8,6 percent in the third quarter of 2022.

– CAJ News