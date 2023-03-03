Fastjet gears up to spread its wings

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – FASTJET has welcomed new aircraft in preparation for plans to operate domestic flights to Kariba and Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe.

The value-based airline has welcomed the arrival of an Embraer 120, 30-seater aircraft to its Harare base.

These new routes mentioned above will bring to five the domestic destinations that Fastjet operates in Zimbabwe after the capital Harare, tourism capital Victoria Falls and the second city Bulawayo, offering customers seamless connections to Zimbabwe’s top domestic tourism destinations.

“We are delighted to welcome this aircraft to serve our domestic new routes to Kariba and Hwange National Park,” said Nunurai Ndawana, Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson.

“Air connectivity is a key enabler for tourism development, and we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the development of tourism in Zimbabwe and the region.”

The arrival of the aircraft will see fastjet concluding the mandatory regulatory processes in operating flights to the strategic destinations in the development of tourism in Zimbabwe.

“In preparation for these route launches the aircraft will operate a series of ad-hoc charter flights around Zimbabwe ahead of the full schedule launch,” Ndawana concluded.

Fastjet began flight operations in 2012.

– CAJ News